In a nutshell: Mattel has signed a multi-year agreement with SpaceX to create a line of astro-inspired toys and collectibles that'll debut in 2023. SpaceX-themed toys will be produced and marketed under the Matchbox brand. Mattel will also launch collectibles through its collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations. Financial terms of the deal were not made public.

SpaceX VP Brian Bjelde said they look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts.

Details are scant but it's probably safe to assume that the Matchbox line will depict SpaceX's various rockets. We may even see more exotic creations like Starlink satellites or crew capsules.

Hot Wheels, one of Mattel's other toy brands, has already produced a replica of the Tesla Roadster that SpaceX launched into space back in 2018. The die-cast includes a mannequin in a spacesuit in the driver's seat, which SpaceX named Starman, just like the real thing. Hot Wheels also produced a miniature version of the Mars Perseverance Rover that landed on the Red Planet in 2021.

The collectible line will presumably consist of more detailed products with a premium price tag. Could an Elon Musk action figure be in the pipeline?

SpaceX already sells a variety of branded merchandise on its website but most are clothing products.

The collaboration was announced on July 20, which was the 53rd anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the Moon.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.

Image credit: CollectSpace