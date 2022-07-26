Rumor mill: Every day that passes is another one closer to the launch of Nvidia's RTX 4000 (Ada Lovelace) series. As is always the case with upcoming hyped products, rumors about what the cards might offer are landing thick and fast. The latest involves what could be the series flagship: a card with 18,176 CUDA cores, 48GB of GDDR6X memory, and a TDP of 800W.

Regular leaker kopite7kimi posted a tweet about what he appropriately nicknamed "the beast." The card is supposedly based on a new PG139-SKU0 board design, rather than the PG137 expected to be utilized by the RTX 4090, and could be the first to feature a triple-fan reference cooler from Nvidia.

"the beast"

PG137-SKU0

AD102-450-A1

18176FP32

48G 24Gbps GDDR6X

total board power ~800W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022

kopite7kimi believes the card will pack an AD102-450-A1 GPU featuring 142 streaming multiprocessors (SMs) on 18,176 CUDA cores. That's still a cut-down version of the full-fat AD102 GPU, which packs 144 SMs on 18,432 CUDA cores.

The beast is also said to come with a monstrous 48GB of 24 Gbps GDDR6X VRAM with a 384-bit bus interface, enabling a maximum bandwidth of 1.15 TB/s. That represents an increase of about 14% over the RTX 3090 Ti.

The card's final spec is one that lines up with previous rumors of Lovelace being obscenely power hungry: an 800W TGP, which means we can expect it to feature dual 16-pin connectors.

The specs of the card, especially that 48GB of GDDR6X VRAM, suggest that the beast could be the first Titan-branded Nvidia product we've seen since 2018. Titans are aimed more at developers, researchers, and creators, rather than gamers. Nvidia never released any during the current Ampere era, noting that its BFGPU (big ferocious GPU) RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are much faster than the previous-gen Titans.

As with all rumors, this one needs to be taken with a heavy dose of salt, but we seem to be hearing similar claims about the RTX 4000 series every week, including a recent leak suggesting the RTX 4090 will be twice as fast as the RTX 3090. But with consumers reigning in their spending, energy prices at an all-time high, and more people opting for cheaper Ampere cards, it'll be interesting to see just how well-received Lovelace proves, and if Nvidia releases more than one card this year.