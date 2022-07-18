Rumor mill: Following the recent rumor that Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 (Ada Lovelace) graphics cards won't arrive until November or even December, a new claim from a leaker makes that prediction sound positively optimistic. They believe the only next-gen team green card to launch this year will be the RTX 4090, while the RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, and 4080 won't get here until 2023.

Regular leaker Greymon55 recently tweeted that the next generation of product announcements/launches will be concentrated around September. They believe AMD's Radeon 7000 GPUs (Raphael) will be announced next month and launch in September, while Intel's 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will be announced in September and launch in October.

As for Nvidia, Greymon55 predicts it will announce the AD102 GPU in September and launch the following month. That GPU is the line's flagship set to appear in the RTX 4090 and what's expected to be an RTX 4090 Ti. As for the rest of Lovelace, it might not get here until 2023.

While that sounds unlikely, there is evidence to support the claim. After years of high prices and low availability, graphics cards are below MSRP and in abundant supply—Nvidia is reportedly killing off the RTX 3080 12GB model to shift the overstocked 10GB version, which is now the same price as its slightly better-specced variant.

No, all the cards under 102 are in next year, unless they change their plans halfway through. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 15, 2022

We've also seen reports claiming Nvidia wants to delay its 5nm orders with TSMC for the RTX 4000 series, the result of cooling demand for expensive, luxury consumer goods as the cost of living and inflation rises. Moreover, there's a flood of cheap ex-mining cards hitting eBay appealing to cost-conscious gamers.

The oversupply and lower prices of current cards have led to rumors that Nvidia is delaying the launch of the RTX 4000 series until December. And while Greymon55 thinks the series will arrive in October, it's "very likely" that only the RTX 4090 will land this year, which could be good news for AMD.

As always, it's important to take these rumors with a heavy dose of salt. But it does appear that the state of the current market and economy are impacting Nvidia's plans to at least some degree.