In a nutshell: Ford has launched its first electric pickup truck for police forces. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle (SSV) features a variety of upgrades over a standard consumer F-150 Lightning including heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to make it easier for officers to enter and exit the vehicle, built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks, easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and flooring and available roof-mounted LED beacons.

They'll come pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department's existing fleet of internal combustion and battery-electric vehicles, chargers and fleet management software. This should allow departments to proactively manage when vehicles are charged and serviced to reduce operating costs and improve uptime.

Ford is targeting 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque and a 7,700-pound towing capacity with the standard-range battery option. When equipped with the available extended-range battery and max trailer tow package, the Pro SSV will put out 580 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque with a sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration rating and a 10,000-pound towing capacity. This will allow departments to tow heavy items like trailers or boats with ease.

The front trunk (where the engine would normally reside) is now a 14.1 cubic foot lockable cargo area to carry extra supplies like first-aid kits, ratchet straps and presumably, high-powered weapons.

The truck will also come equipped with a 220A DC-DC converter to support computers, radios, lights and so on. Pro Power Onboard outlets supply additional power to accessories as needed, as do the integrated USB ports.

Other standard equipment includes a 12-inch digital cluster screen, a 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen and a reinforced instrument panel top tray for mounting police equipment.

Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country. Indeed, Ford has a long history in supplying vehicles for police use with the legendary Crown Victoria perhaps being the most prevalent.

Ford said it will release more information on the 2023 F-150 Lightning including range estimates later this summer. No word yet regarding potential availability or pricing.