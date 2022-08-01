In brief: Graphics cards in Europe have fallen to their lowest point since at least January 2021, with both Nvidia and AMD products selling for around 9% - 14% under MSRP. A series of factors have led us to this point, though the main one has been the crypto winter that led to people getting out of the mining business and selling their cards.

We've been using 3DCenter's data as a benchmark for graphics card prices for a while now. Although it only uses retail selling prices in Germany and Austria, they're still a good indication of global trends.

The latest results show that average GPU prices in the countries have now fallen to their lowest points since 3DCenter's records began at the start of last year. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is now going for 9% under MRSP, while AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series has fallen even further, down to 14% beneath the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.

We've been observing this trend for a few months now. AMD's series was the first to drop below MSRP in mid-June, followed by the RTX 3000 line soon after. It's a far cry from May 2021 when team green's cards were over 200% above MSRP, and the Radeon RX 6000 cards were more than double MSRP.

Availability, once a problem as bad as the sky-high prices, also looks to be a thing of the past. The only RTX 3000 card not to receive five stars in this area is the RTX 3090 Ti (four stars). AMD, which has long fared worse when it comes to availability, has fives and fours across the board, the exceptions being the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6400, all of which have three stars.

The current situation is a massive contrast to lockdown times when crypto prices were high, demand was through the roof, and the chip crisis was at its worst. As ex-miners sell their cards at a discount and the shaky economy makes consumers think twice before splashing out on big purchases, Nvidia is sitting on an excess of GPUs that has seen the company cut prices and reportedly kill off SKUs as it looks to clear stock before Ada Lovelace arrives.

The dilemma facing PC owners looking to upgrade is whether to buy now, wait to see if prices fall even further, or hang on until the RTX 4000/Radeon RX 7000 series arrive. Given that Lovelace is rumored to be as expensive as it is power hungry, the decision isn't an easy one.