In a nutshell: Have you always wondered who the most famous or noteworthy person from your hometown was? Wonder no more as a senior map designer from Mapbox recently assembled an interactive map that highlights the most famous people from around the world.

Topi Tjukanov's project utilizes a cross-verified database of notable people to showcase the birthplaces of public figures. The developer modified the data to only show one person from each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank, meaning if there is more than one famous person from a particular town, it'll only show the most well-known person.

Tjukanov said the application also uses a rank value and a notability "sum value" to determine how big names are shown on the map.

Did you know Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar and Barack Obama in Honolulu? Who is the most famous person from your home town?



I made a map of the most notable people around the world. Built with @Mapbox.



Check it out here: https://t.co/NR0J7nqTn1



🧵 pic.twitter.com/GoI4VnGzvd — Topi Tjukanov (@tjukanov) July 28, 2022

Results can be filtered through a variety of categories including culture, leadership, sports and science. The map defaults to "all" so you'll want to tinker around to reveal any hidden gems.

In my hometown of Memphis, TN, for example, music artist Justin Timberlake was the top hit with "all" selected but when I switched to "sports," it changed to pro wrestler Ric Flair. Zooming out a bit, nearby areas are mostly home to other pro wrestlers like Jerry Lawler and Kamala as well as former and active NFL players such as K.J. Wright, Greg Hardy and Patrick Willis.

The database measures notability based on five key metrics including the number of Wikipedia editions of each individual, the length of all biographies, the average number of biography views between 2015 and 2018, the total number of external links from Wikidata and the number of non-missing items from Wikipedia or Wikidata for fields like birth date, gender and domain of influence.

The map isn't limited to the US, either, so you can explore regions and celebrities from around the world. It'd no doubt be easy to spend hours just looking and learning.

Are there any interesting celebrities from your hometown? Feel free to share in the comments section below.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.

Image credit: Mikhail Nilov