Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.

It was only earlier this week when prolific leaker Kopite7kimi claimed the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti with its full-fat AD104 GPU could "easily" match the RTX 3090 Ti. Now, Kopite has updated the specifications of the non-Ti version of the card, and it seems the RTX 4070 has replaced the RTX 4070 Ti, specs-wise, with the only difference being a much lower TDP.

There is an update of RTX 4070.

PG141-SKU331

7680FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

300W

TSE >11000 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 4, 2022

The RTX 4070 is said to use the PG141-SKU331 that was previously thought to be in the RTX 4070 Ti. It also packs 7,680 CUDA cores or 60 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 30 billion transistors, and up to 160 ROPs. There's 48 MB of L2 cache, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps on a 192-bit bus, giving it a maximum 504 GB/s bandwidth.

But a critical difference between the RTX 4070's new specs and the previous ones for the RTX 4070 Ti is the TDP. As with other Lovelace leaks, Kopite believes the Ti card will carry a fairly hefty TDP—400W, which isn't far from the RTX 3090 Ti's 450W TDP. The RTX 4070, however, is a 100W lower at 300W, which could relate to custom designs rather than Founders Editions. That's pretty much the same as the RTX 3070 Ti that Nvidia says has a 290W TDP.

The new rumored specs are a big improvement over the previously RTX 4070 claims. Those had the card featuring the PG141-SKU341 with 10GB of VRAM@18Gbps and a 160-bit memory bus for 360GB/s bandwidth.

Another exciting part of the tweet is Kopite's alleged Time Spy Extreme score. They claim the RTX 4070 can now achieve more than 11,000, up from the previous 10,000, putting it close to a RTX 3090 Ti (Founders Edition) score.

Like all rumors, take this one with plenty of salt. It also leaves the question of what Nvidia has planned for the RTX 4070 Ti—a cut-down version of the AD103 found in the RTX 4080 is one possibility.