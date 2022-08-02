Rumor mill: Nvidia's RTX 4000 series is getting closer by the day, which means the internet is filled with leaks, rumors, and pure speculation. The latest set of alleged specs to arrive relate to the RTX 4070 Ti, a card that will apparently be so powerful that it "can easily match the RTX 3090 Ti."

The latest Ada Lovelace leak comes from a familiar source: prolific Twitter leaker Kopite7kimi. They claim the RTX 4070 Ti will pack a full-fat AD104 GPU and be so powerful that it can trade blows with the current Ampere flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti.

That AD104 GPU, built on the TSMC N4 process node, is said to feature 7,680 CUDA cores or 60 SM units, 30 billion transistors, and up to 160 ROPs. We also expect the RTX 4070 Ti to pack 48 MB of L2 cache and 12GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps on a 192-bit bus, giving it a maximum 504 GB/s bandwidth.

As we've seen with virtually every Lovelace leak, the RTX 4070 Ti is also a power-hungry card. Its reported 400W TDP isn't far from the RTX 3090 Ti's 450W TDP.

Compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, which is built on Samsung's 8nm process, the RTX 4070 Ti has the advantage of 1.7 billion extra transistors and a more modern process node, while the Ampere card is ahead in terms of CUDA cores (10,752), GDDR6X memory (24GB, also at 21Gbps), and memory bus (384-bit).

Not only could the RTX 4070 Ti match the RTX 3090 Ti in terms of performance, but it should also be a lot cheaper than the current-gen card, which Nvidia recently reduced from its $1,999 MSRP to $1,599.

Of course, all new generations of GPUs offer improved performance over their predecessors, but the rumors and leaks surrounding Lovelace suggest this leap could be a big one. In addition to the latest claims of a mid-range product being able to match a current-gen flagship, we recently heard that the RTX 4090 could be twice as fast as the RTX 3090 and 66% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti. But with the average selling price of the RTX 3000-series falling, the decision of whether to buy an Ampere card now or wait until Lovelace drops isn't an easy one.