In brief: Square Enix has announced plans to bring Tactics Ogre: Reborn to modern consoles and Steam later this year, marking the first time the tactical role-playing game will be available on PC.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was originally developed and published by Quest Corporation in 1995 for the Super Famicom, the Japanese version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The title was ported to the Sega Saturn and Sony PlayStation a year later before finding its way to North American audiences in 1998.

It'd be another 15 years before Square Enix released a remake of the game for the PlayStation Portable. The new version kept the strategy RPG elements of the original, which focuses on class-based character building and turn-based combat. It also added several new elements including multiplayer functionality and equipment crafting.

The remake has a Metacritic score of 87 with a user score of 8.3. IGN ranked it as the third best tactics RPG of all time behind XCOM 2 and Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions.

The newly announced game, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is an enhanced version of the 2010 remake. It will deliver improved graphics and sound as well as an updated game design featuring a quicker pace of battle, auto saves and a full overhaul of the UI and controls.

All of the game's music has been re-recorded with live performances complete with fully-voiced cutscenes in English and Japanese. Square Enix also revamped the AI to enable enemies to adapt their tactics, ensuring the battle system never becomes stale and predictable, and changed the level management system to a unit-by-unit level system.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available to pre-order in standard and premium editions. It'll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and on the PC via Steam. Pricing starts at $49.99, and you'll be able to choose between a physical or digital copy depending on which platform you go with. Look for it to drop on November 11, 2022.