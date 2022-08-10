In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.

The buds pack a custom two-way (tweeter and woofer) speaker setup that is capable of delivering 24bit Hi-Fi audio, but only with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices and apps that support it. 360 Audio with direct multi-channel, meanwhile, is said to create audio that "follows" your head movements for a more personalized surround-sound experience.

Samsung's wireless buds additionally afford active noise cancellation that's said to be 40 percent better than before thanks in part to three high SNR (signal to noise ratio) microphones. The mics also allow the buds to be used for voice calls.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro carry an IPX7 rating, meaning they can withstand submersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. This doesn't mean you should go swimming with them or intentionally expose them to liquids, but they ought to be able to survive an unexpected rain shower or sweat generated during a workout.

Battery life is rated at up to five hours of music playback with active noise cancellation enabled or up to eight hours with it disabled. With the included charging case, battery life is pushed up to 18 hours with ANC on and 29 hours with it off. Talk time is rated at up to 3.5 hours with ANC on or four hours with it off, or up to 14 hours / 15 hours when factoring in extra juice from the battery case. A quick five-minute charge can provide up to one hour of playback time.

Samsung also mentioned that more than 90 percent of the plastic components in its new buds are made of recycled materials.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available to pre-order priced at $229.99 in your choice of black, white or purple color schemes ahead of an August 26 launch.