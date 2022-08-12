What just happened? Humble Bundle has partnered with Capcom to celebrate all things Resident Evil. The aptly named Decades of Horror bundle features 10 classics from the seminal survival-horror franchise including an HD remaster of the game that started it all, the original Resident Evil. The bundle further includes remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 as well as every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

It doesn't end there, however, as buyers also get the Resident Evil 0 prequel and the episodic Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition. Humble is also throwing in a 50 percent off coupon for Resident Evil Village.

The 11-item bundle has a reported value of $275 but can be yours for as little as $30. If you're not looking to spend that much, a slimmed-down version of the bundle featuring six games can be had for just $10 or you can shell out a single buck in exchange for three titles: the HD remake of the original, Revelations and Revelations 2 Episode 1.

As of writing, nearly 40,000 units have been sold, raising more than $88,000 in the process. Games are redeemable on Steam.

If you somehow haven't played through the Resident Evil series, do yourself a favor and use this bundle to get up to speed. I distinctly remember "accidentally" discovering the original in the summer of 1996 while trying to decide what to get for my birthday. The cover art really drew me in and the pitch on the rear of the box seemed compelling enough, even for someone that wasn't a huge horror game fan. The mature rating only helped to solidify my belief that this could be a fun game, and boy did it not disappoint.

It is one of the few games I can still pick up today and have a great time with, regardless of how dated the graphics look. Once you get the hang of the camera system, it's hard not to get sucked into the gameplay. And yes, even after all these years, it's still scary.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Direct Relief and their humanitarian relief in Ukraine. The offer is good for the next 12 days.