What just happened? HBO has provided a first look at its upcoming live-action series based on the popular survival video game The Last of Us. The teaser was published over the weekend as part of a compilation of content coming to HBO. The segment starts around the 1:42 mark and showcases Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey portraying Ellie. We even get a quick glimpse of Nick Offerman as Bill and Nico Parker as Joel's daughter, Sarah.

The segment runs for less than 20 seconds, but it does give us an idea of the tone of the show.

Naughty Dog announced the series adaptation with HBO, PlayStation Productions and Chernobyl series creator Craig Mazin in early 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. It will be based on the events of the first game, focusing on Joel's attempt to escort Ellie across a post-apocalyptic US, and will consist of 10 episodes.

HBO's first game-based series is also being worked on by Neil Druckmann, who was responsible for the story and character development in the original game. The series was expected to debut in 2022 but has since been pushed back to next year.

The Last of Us launched on the PlayStation 3 way back in 2013 before finding its way to the PS4 the following year. The game is played from a third-person perspective and has been described as a "brutal, heartbreaking journey" of survival. Over on Metacritic, The Last of Us has earned a score of 95 and the coveted "must-play" badge.

A remake of the game, The Last of Us Part I, is heading to PlayStation 5 on September 2 and will eventually land on the PC.

HBO Max starts at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, or $69.99 when paying for a full year up front. The ad-free tier will set you back $14.99 monthly or $104.99 when paid annually.

