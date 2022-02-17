In a nutshell: Another day, another delay. This time, it’s HBO’s series adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, said The Last of Us is currently shooting in Calgary in Alberta, Canada. An air date hasn’t’ yet been set, the executive noted, but confirmed the show won’t be ready to premiere in 2022.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann back in September shared the first official photo from the set, showing Ellie and Joel from the back. At that time, production was expected to wrap up in June 2022. It’s unclear if they’ll still meet that deadline, or if more time than anticipated will be needed in post.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! 😭!"



The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!



Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

The series will star Pedro Pascal of Narcos fame as Joel Miller, with Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey playing Ellie. The show will be based on the events of the first game, in which Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie out of quarantine in search of someone that can help them create a vaccine for the infection that has decimated humanity.

The first game in the series dropped in 2013 to universal acclaim. It’s deemed a “must-play” game on Metacritic with a score of 95 and a user score of 9.2. The Last of US Part II arrived in 2020 and was equally welcomed by critics and fans, earning a Metascore of 93 and the same “must-play” badge.

Image credit Denny Muller