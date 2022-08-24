Something to look forward to: Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live was packed with gaming trailers sprinkled with brief chats with select developers. It's always a jam-packed showcase with world premiere announcements and updates to upcoming games.

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live was packed with gaming trailers sprinkled with brief chats with select developers. It's always a jam-packed showcase with world premiere announcements and updates to upcoming games.

We've curated some highlights below. It is by no means an exhaustive list, so if we missed something you were anticipating, we posted the entire opening ceremony in the masthead video above.

Everywhere

Everywhere is a new IP from indie developer Build a Rocket Boy. The trailer is somewhat enigmatic, so it's hard to get a firm grasp from that alone. Fortunately, the game's assistant director was there to shed a little more light on the title. It sounds like a vast open world where players can do more than just play. They can shape the world and create their own stories. Check out our more in-depth coverage later today.

Dune: Awakening

We're not sure there's too much to say about this one. It's Dune. It's an open-world MMO. It's from the developer that brought us Conan Exiles, Funcom. It has no release date, but you can sign up to join the upcoming beta now. And that's about it…

Oh! And sandworms. Giant village-swallowing sandworms.

The Callisto Protocol

We first saw The Callisto Protocol's gameplay in June at Summer Game Fest 2022. At the time, we called it a "spiritual predecessor" of the Dead Space franchise. Our description stands. In this video, developer Striking Distance highlights the game's "mutation system." When you wound enemies, sometimes they sprout tentacles. They morph into more formidable monsters if you don't dispatch them quickly. You can see how this could get overwhelmingly out of hand quickly if you're not careful.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has proven a monumental struggle to develop. It started life in 2014 and since has spun its wheels. It's suffered numerous delays and setbacks and has changed studio hands multiple times. It was almost to the point of being vaporware. But it looks like it's finally shaping up for a February 3, 2023 release from Deep Silver. It's looking pretty polished and gory, and the Hell-A (Los Angeles) setting is a welcome change of scenery from the first game and its expansion.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is right up the same alley for those who enjoyed the Arkham series of Batman games. Only this time, players have control of four playable heroes from the Gotham universe — Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Batman has died, and the four sidekicks must team up to fill his sizable boots to protect Gotham from his archenemies. We've already seen the four in action in other trailers. This cinematic teaser highlights some villains players will face, including Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Mr. Freeze. The game was set to deliver on October 25, but the release got bumped up to October 21. It's nice to see a game finish early for a change — as long as it runs smoothly.

Under the Waves

Under the Waves is a narrative-driven production from the makers of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Beyond Human, so players know what to expect. It has a Subnautica vibe, and the gloomy setting in the Deep Blue appears well done and oppressive. It should be an excellent addition to Quantic's portfolio. We'll have to wait until its vague 2023 release window to see if it lives up to the studio's other efforts.

Moonbreaker

Speaking of Subnautica, the next game from Unknown World won't be in the Subnautica franchise. Moonbreaker is a complete departure from the San Francisco studio's underwater adventures. It is science-fiction game based on the works of author Brandon Sanderson. It's a "turn-based strategy, tabletop tactics game" with a rogue-like style. It makes for an interesting combination of genres to say the least. Players can check it out when it launches on Steam on September 29.

New Tales from the Borderlands

Tales from the Borderlands was a neat addition to the Borderlands universe from Telltale Games in 2014. The narrative-driven adventure was a nice departure for fans to take a break from the mayhem of the Gearbox games and learn more about the lore of the franchise — specifically, the Hyperion corporation. New Tales from the Borderlands looks to be more of the same. However, this time it has an all-new cast and a story focused on the Tediore Corporation. It comes out the same day as Gotham Knights — October 21.

Lies of P

Lies of P was one of the most intriguing world premieres of the show. What if the story of Pinocchio was a dark and gothic tale not made for children? This title is more than just an evil twist on a familiar tale. It's a Souls-like romp that should be engaging for fans of the genre. The gameplay is reminiscent of Bloodborne, but it's not due out until some time next year, which is fine. That gives us plenty of time to watch for more news and trailers to get a better feel for the game. That said, if you have not already watched the above trailer, what are you waiting for? We promise it's worth the four minutes out of your day.

Atlas Fallen

This trailer for Atlas Fallen is completely cinematic, so it's hard to tell what the actual gameplay will be like. However, judging solely by the glimpse here, it might be an action RPG featuring fighting akin to Monster Hunter — big combos, powerful charge-up attacks, and, of course, monsters that could swallow you whole. The clip also displays some cool-looking sand-surfing mechanics that we hope are a part of getting around in the world.

Return to Monkey Island

As reported in April, Devolver Digital is working on Return to Monkey Island and has tapped the original game's creator Ron Gilbert to head up the project. The Opening Night Live presentation provided a funny "marketing" trailer, Devolver Digital style, and a release date of September 19. The game is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch and PC, with pre-orders already available.

Phantom Hellcat

Our last highlight is for Phantom Hellcat, and no, it's not about a Rolls-Royce or a Dodge. The thirty-second teaser doesn't reveal much of what it is about, but the gameplay reminds us of Devil May Cry and NieR: Automata. The protagonist is a masked swordsman fighting multiple ghost-like enemies (we counted up to five or more) in 3D environments. The clip also features elements of a 2D side-scrolling platformer, giving it the feel of a mash-up. No release date for this one, but it is coming out on all platforms when it's darn good and ready.