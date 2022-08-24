Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.

Aside from the iPhone 14 and its variants, we don't know what else Apple will reveal at its September event. However, even if the company sticks to its major hardware reveals, there will still be plenty to talk about. Over the past year, the rumor mill has given us bits and pieces of iPhone 14 and iOS 16-related info to chew on. Back in June, we reported that the iPhone 14 is likely to ship with four different variants: two "Pro" models (potentially called "Max") and two non-Pro models.

The iPhone Pro/Max models are reportedly codenamed D73 and D74, whereas the non-Pro models carry the behind-the-scenes monikers D27 and D28. In terms of specs, it's too early to get into the details, but rumors point toward at least one of the non-Pro models shipping with a 6.7-inch screen.

Peeking under the hood, we're likely to see the non-Pro iPhone 14s ship with the older A15 chip, while the Pro variants will come with the A16. On the feature side, we've seen mounting evidence to suggest that the iPhone 14 models -- at least some of them -- could launch with 'always-on' screen tech that can continue displaying even while your device is in sleep mode.

This tech has existed among many competing phones for years, so it's a bit of a surprise that it has taken Apple this long to produce its own version.

Unfortunately, those hoping the iPhone 14 line-up will finally be the one to make the jump to USB-C will likely remain disappointed come September 7. Prior reports suggest the first USB-C iPhones are launching in 2023, though those could be false.

In terms of other features, we don't know much else about the iPhone 14, but fortunately we won't have to wait long to see what else Apple has up its sleeve. As always, we'll cover the latest announcements as they come, so watch this space when September 7 finally rolls around.