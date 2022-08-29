Something to look forward to: AMD will finally give a full unveiling to their Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs at 7pm ET / 4pm PT today, August 29, in a livestream you can watch right here (embed to come). Team Red says the event will focus on the company's next-generation of PC products, so we can also expect to see more details about the new AM5 platform.

The livestream will be presented by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, CTO Mark Papermaster, and other company executives. There will be plenty of details about the Zen 4 architecture, including the Ryzen 7000 desktop CPU specs, launch dates, and prices.

Join us on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET for "together we advance_PCs," a livestream premiere to unveil the next generation AMD PC products.



• Read the press release: https://t.co/n76RbJDMz0

• Watch on the AMD YouTube Channel: https://t.co/wo5iHJ7sJy pic.twitter.com/mc7CjoFdvM — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) August 16, 2022

There will also be a chunk of the show dedicated to the AM5 platform. We'll likely see the X670E, X670, B650E, and B650 motherboards with their LGA1718 socket, which, unlike Intel, AMD says it plans to support for five years.

AMD will no doubt go over some of the boards' features, such as native support for up to 170W, as well as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support. In the case of that DDR5 memory, the AM5 platform will only support the latest memory format rather than also offering DDR4 boards, as is the case with Intel's Alder Lake.

AMD promises Zen 4 will come with an impressive 35% performance increase over Zen 3 and much-improved clock speeds. The processor showed off at Computex, believed to be a prototype of the Ryzen 9 7950X, ran at 5.5 GHz on "most" threads when running a Ghostwire Tokyo demo, and the company later confirmed the CPU was not overclocked. AMD also said the 3D V-cache technology used in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D would be part of the new series.

If a new rumor is to be believed, the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X's clock speed could boost even higher than previously thought, all the way up to 5.85 GHz or perhaps even higher. That would put its speed above Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake processor, which has been seen boosting to 5.8 GHz.

Make sure to come back later today to see what else AMD has in store.