In context: The handheld market is getting interesting lately with emerging products like the Steam Deck and its competitors from GPD, Ayaneo, and Ayn. Logitech is stepping into this ring with a cloud-focused approach, but it's unclear how it and partner Tencent will compete against smartphones on that front.

This week, prolific leaker Evan Blass revealed more details about an upcoming portable game system from Logitech and Tencent. It contained images and information about the device's look and software functionality. Logitech responded by slapping Blass with a DMCA takedown notice, seemingly confirming its veracity.

In early August, Logitech and Tencent announced a partnership to produce a cloud-gaming handheld that lets users stream high-end AAA games through Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. If plans proceed without setbacks, the portable should release later this year.

The two companies hadn't revealed any specifics, so details on the device were scarce until Blass leaked photos on Twitter. They show the front and back of the device and what looks like a home screen displaying a few apps. The images quickly disappeared, but not before other sites saved them.

The portable system looks like a white Nintendo Switch with grips on the bottom. It features two analog sticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, and four shoulder triggers. The screen displays icons for Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Google Chrome, YouTube, and the Google Play Store, suggesting the device will run Android apps.

An Android-based handheld plays to a different market than a Steam Deck or a GPD Win. However, Logitech's device will still face competition from smartphones, phone controller attachments, and other powerful Android handhelds.

The leaks don't tell us how much Logitech and Tencent's offering will cost or what chips it's packing, but similar products may provide clues.

Ayn and GPD produce Android handhelds alongside their portable PCs. Ayn's Odin offers Snapdragon-powered Android and cloud gaming for $280. The GPD XP features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and similar software functionality for around $340. Logitech and Tencent could price their device somewhere in that range to provide good Android gaming at less than half the price of Samsung's Galaxy S22.

However, those who already own recent Android phones could have a similar experience by adding an attachment like the $100 Backbone One, especially considering that the Google Play store already hosts native GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming apps.