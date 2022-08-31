In context: Prototype bendable TVs from LG aren't all that surprising. The brand even released a rollable television that can retract into its stand when not in use, although it costs six figures. It'll be interesting to see how popular its OLED Flex will be, considering that curved TVs are nearly extinct nowadays.

On Wednesday, LG unveiled the OLED Flex (model LX3), a bendable 42-inch screen that can go from flat up to a 900R curve. That's close to the 800mm maximum bend radius offered Corsair's new bendable ultrawide monitor, which also uses a W-OLED display made by sister company LG Display.

However, unlike Corsair's Xeneon Flex, users can adjust the LX3's curvature using a remote control -- a sensible choice considering that few people sit at arm's length from their TVs. You can quickly switch between two available presets using a dedicated button on the remote control or go into the settings and manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the included stand is height adjustable and can tilt, features not usually found on TVs.

Otherwise, the LX3 has the same OLED evo panel as the company's impressive C2 TVs. It has a 4K native resolution with a 120 Hz maximum refresh rate, deep inky blacks due to its self-emissive nature, and quick response times. Dolby Vision support is present, while the HDMI 2.1 ports support features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) when paired with the latest consoles. It's also a fantastic choice for PC gaming as it's both G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

The OLED Flex comes with two front-firing 40W speakers and has a Switching Hub function, which allows you to use devices connected to its USB ports (like a headset, keyboard, or mouse) with a PC connected through HDMI. Users can switch between using said devices with the TV or a PC, although it's unclear if it allows them to switch between multiple PCs like a KVM switch.

Unfortunately, LG didn't reveal when the OLED Flex will come to market, nor how much it will cost. However, the company plans to show it off at the IFA trade show in Berlin between September 2-6.