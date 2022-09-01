WTF?! From the very first gaming machine to the most recent, there have been a lot of consoles manufactured over the last 50 years, especially if you include the limited-edition models. Owning almost every one of them would definitely be a talking point, and now such a thing is possible—for one million dollars.

The monstrous collection is being sold on French eBay by Kaori30. As reported by Consolevariations.com, it consists of around 2,400 consoles, which the description describes as including the first console to the most recent.

The many special editions mean there are a lot of duplicate machines in the collection, but some of these were never available to buy in stores, making them extremely rare. Most are in their boxes, and some remain sealed, which should appeal to hardcore collectors. The seller believes around 200 to 300 consoles in the collection could not be found today.

Owning almost every console ever made does not come cheap. The auction has a buy-it-now price of €984,000, or around one million US dollars. Kaori30 is also including a load of games for the consoles, some statues, and other video game memorabilia.

As per Google Translate, Kaori30's hobby over the last 25 years hasn't been smooth sailing. They started collecting consoles in the early 1990s, before these sorts of activities became popular, but they sold the entire collection at the start of the century to open a company.

Kaori30 started the current collection in the early 2000s. They stopped in 2011 due to a lack of time and the difficulty encountered in finding missing pieces. Some of the machines were sold in 2015/16, but the collector recovered almost everything that had been sold a few years later.

It's unlikely that there will be many collectors with the money or even the space to purchase the collection, though Kaori30 believes it is the largest in the world, so owning it would be a great claim to fame. They also suggest it would be a suitable collection for a museum.