What just happened? Disney is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a membership program that would bring together multiple perks, not unlike what Amazon offers Prime subscribers. Sources familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal that Disney is considering a membership for casual fans and customers that could encourage them to spend more on the variety of products and services it offers.

In addition to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Disney operates multiple theme parks, cruise ships and resorts around the globe and rakes in even more money from the sale of merchandise. They even offer a private jet adventure - a nearly month-long vacation spanning six countries, a dozen theme parks and stops at the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza and the Taj Mahal - for those with deep pockets.

Mixing and matching products and services from its various divisions could result in a well-rounded and attractive subscription offering that competitors simply can not match.

Disney already operates a membership plan called D23 for diehard fans that grants access to special events and exclusive merchandise. Pricing for D23 starts at $99.99 per year.

Sources said Disney has studied Amazon Prime as well as Apple One, and has even discussed the possibility of adding third-party perks to a potential program to boost its allure. Just last month, Walmart added Paramount+ streaming as a perk for Walmart+ subscribers.

The program, which is said to still be in the early stages, doesn't yet have a launch window. Sources also didn't have anything to share regarding potential pricing, perks or membership tiers. One person said some executives have internally referred to the initiative as Disney Prime, but added this would not be the official name of the program.

What sources did confirm, however, is that Disney's aim with the program is to collect additional data about its customers. More insight into the shows people watched, the trips they took and the merchandise they bought could be used to make future recommendations even more targeted.

Image credit: Adrian Valverde, Rick Han