Something to look forward to: Intel is signaling its entry into the dedicated graphics card market by evoking a well-worn sales tactic — offering free games with hardware purchases. The company hasn't made an official announcement yet, but Intel's website confirms the upcoming promotion.

A terms and conditions page on Intel's website describes a Software Advantage Program that will bundle four games and five pieces of productivity software for free with purchases of mid-to-high-end Arc GPUs and Alder Lake CPUs. The offer extends through the end of the year.

The bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Gotham Knights, and some DLC for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. The conditions page doesn't indicate whether customers receive all of these games or choose one of them. Users can also pick three out of five programs to download, including PowerDirector 365, D5 Render, MAGIX Video Pro, Topaz Gigapixel AI, and XSplit Premium Suite.

The Software Advantage Program applies to purchases of one of Intel's Arc A500 or A700 series cards bundled with a 12th generation i5, i7, or i9 processor. It's unclear whether the 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs will also entitle customers to the bundle when they launch this year.

Intel hasn't officially announced the deal yet, but a reveal is likely imminent. The offer's terms and conditions indicate a purchase period lasting from August 25 to the end of 2022, and customers will have until the end of January 2023 to redeem promotional codes. Since August 25 has already passed, the offer could go live as soon as the applicable GPUs launch. Speaking of which, after months of delays, Intel recently promised to release two of its performance-tier cards — the A770 and A750 — "very soon."

There is no mention of how users will download the games. Customers will need to create an account on Intel's site, but the page doesn't indicate what client will handle the installation. Modern Warfare II and Gotham Knights will launch on Steam and the Epic Game Store. So Intel could deliver codes for either service. However, Ghostbusters is Epic-only, and Bloodlines is Steam-only.