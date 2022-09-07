In brief: It's that time of year again when Apple lifts the lid on its latest handsets, the iPhone 14 series. There will be plenty of other reveals at the 'Far Out' event, including several Apple Watch variants and possibly the AirPods Pro 2. You can watch the whole thing live right here at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

As usual, the star of the show will be the new iPhone series. We're expecting a 6.1-inch standard iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or Plus), a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. You might notice that there's no iPhone Mini expected this year. It seems Apple's 5.4-inch handset hasn't been selling as well as it hoped, leading it to opt for an all-new iPhone Max/Plus instead.

Apple is again keeping its best feature upgrades for the Pro handsets, including that long-time Android favorite, a customizable always-on display; a 48MP rear camara; and a pill-shaped cutout alongside a hole-punch cutout instead of a notch.

The Pro handsets will also be the only ones to sport Apple's new A16 SoC, with the non-Pro models expected to use the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 series. There are also rumors about satellite connectivity, a feature that was expected to be part of the iPhone 13 series. Perhaps this is the year when it happens; the name of the event, "Far Out," could be a hint.

Away from phones, Apple is expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models: the Series 8, a new SE, and a sports-focused rugged Pro version. The Series 8 is said to offer longer battery life, an updated low-power mode, and a body temperature sensor, while the budget SE is expected to be very similar to the current model.

The durable Apple Watch Pro will reportedly have a larger 47mm-48mm face with a flat display, an even bigger battery, a strong metal case, and may require a new band due to its size. It's also rumored to cost an eye-watering $900 to $999.

All the watches are expected to use an S8 processor that offers similar performance to the current-gen S7.

Finally, we could see some new AirPods Pro during the event. The AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and ship with a case that makes a sound to help you find it.

Make sure to come back here at 1pm ET / 10am PT to catch the whole event as it happens.