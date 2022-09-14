In a nutshell: GoPro has announced a trio of new Hero 11 Black cameras sporting a larger image sensor and the widest field of view ever featured natively in a Hero camera. The new Hero 11 Black family features a 1/1.9" sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second or 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.

The Hero 11 Black can also grab 27-megapixel still images.

The larger sensor additionally enables 8:7 aspect ratio video to produce the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro as well as HyperView, the widest 16:9 field of view for a Hero camera. GoPro's Enduro battery tech, meanwhile, is said to improve performance in cold and moderate temperatures by extending battery life up to 38 percent.

Other noteworthy features include three new night time lapse presets for capturing star trails, vehicle light trails and for light painting, HyperSmooth 5.0 tech with in-camera 360-degree horizon lock to keep footage steady even if the camera rotates a full 360 degrees and pro / easy shooting modes to match your videography skills. The cameras are also waterproof to a depth of 33 feet.

GoPro's Hero 11 Black is available to purchase today starting at $399.98 when bundled with a one-year GoPro subscription, or $499.99 without the subscription. A GoPro subscription affords unlimited cloud backup with auto uploads, live streaming with private links, a no questions asked replacement policy and up to 50 percent off on accessories from GoPro's store.

Note that the subscription will automatically renew at $49.99 per year unless canceled, but you are free to cancel at any time.

The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, meanwhile, will set you back $579.98 with a one-year sub or $699.99 without the membership and includes the Hero 11 Black, a Volta hand grip, a media mod and an LED light.

Last but not least, the Hero 11 Black Mini will launch on October 25 priced at $299.98 with the one-year sub or $399.99 if you opt to forego it.