Something to look forward to: The old school first-person shooter Rise of the Triad was already remastered in 2013, but a new version of the game is now scheduled for 2023. It's coming back from the 1990s with improved graphics and features, a brand-new level editor, and full support for online and local multiplayer.

Nightdive Studios keeps on remaking good old shooters of yore, even though the next project from the Vancouver developer isn't what people were expecting. Fans were waiting for Heretic, Quake II, or even some Wolfenstein 3D news, while the company has just announced a Rise of the Triad remaster instead. So Nightdive is renovating another FPS from the 90s, using a "modern" engine with many features and graphics improvements gamers give for granted these days.

Rise of the Triad: Dark War was released by Apogee Software (later called 3D Realms) in 1995, just a couple of years after the arrival of Doom. The clash with id Software's legendary masterpiece didn't go that well, so the Apogee title went down in history as yet another "Doom clone" with no particularly original things to say. The game sold around 110,000 copies in addition to the shareware version downloads (Rise of the Triad: The Hunt Begins), and it was eventually remade in 2013.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is an all-new remaster being developed by Nightdive in collaboration with New Blood Interactive, and it should offer much more than a "simple" remake or re-release compatible with modern gaming devices. The original RofT used a modified version of the Wolfenstein 3D engine – it was indeed supposed to be called "Wolfenstein 3D II: the Rise of the Triad" before id sold the license to Apogee – while the new Ludicrous Edition employs Nightdive's KEX Engine capable of supporting up to 4K and ultrawide resolutions, unlimited frame rates and updated versions for the HUD and UI.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition will include all the original RotT episodes and expansion packs, plus additional game content restored from "lost betas" and a brand-new episode created by New Blood Interactive and industry veterans. After all the gibs and exploding monks of the base game, players will be able to create new maps thanks to the integrated level editor; multiplayer includes support for online and LAN matches with multiple game modes. There's a music "jukebox" as well, and the ability to play either with 1995 or 2013 soundtracks.

Being a remaster, RotT: Ludicrous Edition should follow the same script of the original game: a dangerous religious cult is doing its nasty deeds in an ancient monastery located on San Nicolas Island, off of Southern California, and a team of special operatives known as the HUNT (High-risk United Nations Task-force) is sent to investigate. The squad eventually finds out the cult plans to destroy Los Angeles, and the mission target turns into total destruction of the aforementioned evil cult.

Players will be able to choose among five characters with different stats and attributes, while the means of destruction include 13 weapons firing bullets, missiles or even magic. Unlike other Doom-style shooters, RotT forces the player to choose a total of four weapons to carry at once. Ludicrous Edition will be released in 2023 on Steam and GOG for PC, while console support will include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.