What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.

Valve writes that the new Steam Charts section provides a better overview of what is hot on the service right now. The top-selling games chart is based on total revenue, so not only does it include the price you pay for a game, where applicable, but it also covers sources such as DLC and in-game transactions.

Valve notes that this new method of calculating revenue is also being deployed across various top lists throughout the Steam store, including the Top Sellers tab on Steam's homepage, genre, and tag pages.

We've just launched Steam Charts, a new section of Steam today that is dedicated to showing the most-played and top-selling games on Steam.https://t.co/Z1zv8xoyZd — Steam (@Steam) September 22, 2022

While the Charts overview page is new, most of what it contains was already on Steam. The real-time Top Sellers section can still be found on any tag or genre page or by using the search, but Valve has added a few new features: it now shows how many weeks a game has been on the chart, as well as how many positions a game has changed in rank, if any.

The most-played chart shows the number of players in the game right now and the recent peak count. You can also sort the chart based on the total number of unique players over the past 24 hours.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the current number one most-played game on Steam, with over 466,000 players and a daily peak of almost one million. It's followed by the usual free-to-play names: Dota 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, Lost Ark, and Team Fortress 2.

In the top-sellers chart, preorders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have pushed it to the top spot, with Slime Rancher 2 a somewhat surprising runner-up. Cyberpunk 2077 is fourth, thanks to the popularity of the excellent Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

There's a billboard-style weekly chart showing the top 100 best-selling games based on revenue earned starting and ending each week on Monday at 10am PT. The Steam Deck is number one in this section. It's also possible to see previous weeks' charts all the way back to 2005 when there were only three games available on Steam: Half-Life 2, Counter-Strike, and Counter-Strike: Source.

Most of this information and more has long been available on steamcharts.com, too, which uses the Steam API, but some will find it more convenient to have the data all in one section on Steam.