Nintendo has been working on a Super Mario Bros. film project since at least 2017, and today it debuted the movie's first trailer at New York Comic-Con.

Currently in post-production and set for an April 7, 2023 release, the upcoming animated film is being co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and worked alongside Illumination, best known for Despicable Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets franchises.

The plot is a given: a plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. Fun fact - the original Super Mario Bros. was the first movie to be based on a video game franchise. It received a poor reception from critics and has a score of just 28 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Unlike the original Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993, the new one is going to be animated.

The animation has quite a cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario. Princess Peach will be voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for The Queen's Gambit. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day takes on the role of Luigi, Jack Black will be Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad.

Expect to hear Donkey Kong emit Seth Rogan's stoner-like laugh, Fred Armisen will be Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (the new Dr. Hibbert from The Simpsons) will be Kamek, and Spike is to be voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco. Additionally, Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario, Luigi, and Waluigi, will appear in "surprise cameos" in the movie.

The trailer looks plenty of fun and after a series of successful animated movies (including adaptations like Sonic), this already looks like it's going to be a guaranteed blockbuster.