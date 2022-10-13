In brief: With its high pressures, long hours, and, in some cases, lack of security, the tech industry isn't known for being a great place to work—even though the money's good. That could explain why virtually none of the big-name titans rank in the 100 Most Loved Workplaces of 2022 list, with the one exception being the company in the top spot.

Newsweek worked with the Florida-based Best Practise Institute (BPI) to survey 1.4 million employees at 450 companies, from small organizations to mega corporations, to find out which firms generate the most love from their workers. External public ratings from sites such as Glassdoor and additional research were also used to determine rankings.

The results show employee happiness comes from several factors, including offering remote work, opportunities for career advancement, benefits such as 401(k) plans, and a firm's approach teamwork, collaboration, and ethics.

Surprisingly, the company with the largest number of employees in the top 100 is also the top-ranked: Dell. Alienware's parent company has been praised for allowing employees to control their destiny via its Career Hub, where they can build their development plans, leading to most of Dell's management jobs being filled internally. Job satisfaction and bosses who value feedback were also cited as big positives.

Another reason Dell workers are so happy is the company's openness to remote work. ZDNet notes that 90% of its employees have this option and can work from anywhere worldwide for 29 days each year. Apple and Tesla may want to take note.

Software giant SAP America is second. Like Dell, its position is partly thanks to its development of staff. The company has an in-house incubator for employees to launch new ventures.

The other tech firms to make the top ten are Seattle IT consulting company Avanade (3rd), HR technology firm ZipRecruiter (7th), and San Francisco software firm Zapier (9th).

Plenty of recognizable names are missing from the list: Google, Nvidia, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Even Apple, which prides itself on giving employees the best environment possible, is absent. But then its workers did launch a petition against the company's return-to-the-office mandate. Apart from Dell, one of the only other big tech firms in the top 100 is Cloudflare at 55.

Masthead credit: Christina Morillo