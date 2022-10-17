In brief: We'll learn more about the fate of the Silent Hill series later this week. The official Silent Hill Twitter account published a teaser over the weekend that has since been echoed by Konami. "In your restless dreams, do you see that town?" the tweet asks, adding that the latest updates for the Silent sill series will be revealed on October 19. The post links to a Silent Hill landing page on Konami's website but it's mostly empty as of writing.

Silent Hill is one of the top horror franchises in gaming, but you would not know it based on its recent resume – or lack of. The first installment arrived way back in 1999 for the original PlayStation. Some consider it one of the best games ever made, and it was instrumental in helping define the modern survival horror genre.

The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

Half a dozen mainline sequels were produced in the 2000s but only a single entry dropped in the 2010s, Silent Hill: Downpour (2012). A follow-up called Silent Hills was in the works and a playable teaser dubbed PT was released in 2014. In April 2015, however, Konami canceled the project and removed the demo from the PlayStation Store. Developer Hideo Kojima officially left Konami later that year to create his own studio, Kojima Productions. His first game, Death Stranding, dropped in 2019.

Konami did not provide any concrete clues regarding what to expect later this week. The hope, of course, is that a proper sequel will be announced, maybe alongside a new playable teaser. Other possibilities could include a reboot of an earlier title, perhaps in partnership with Polish video game developer Bloober Team. A new movie could also be in the works. Last month, South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee rated a game called Silent Hill: The Short Message.

Konami's Silent Hill transmission takes place on October 19 at 2 p.m. Pacific / 5 p.m. Eastern. Presumably, you will be able to watch the stream on Konami's website, on YouTube or via other social media avenues.