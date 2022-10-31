In a nutshell: German studio Porsche Design is now accepting pre-orders for a limited edition 911-inspired soundbar that will set you back a cool $12,000. The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro – Ltd. is a 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system boasting 300 watts of system power. It affords 4K compatible HDMI ports and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast for streaming.

The soundbar can also connect to other Porsche Design products for multi-channel streaming. There is additionally an exhaust system strapped to the front of the soundbar. Wait, what?

The standout feature here is without a doubt the exhaust. Porsche Design slapped an actual exhaust system from the original Porsche 992 GT3 onto the front of the soundbar. As awesome as that is for Porsche and auto enthusiasts in general, the exhaust is purely for aesthetics as the sound from the bar does not route through the pipes. Sorry, you can't have your cake and eat it too.

It is as much a piece of art or a conversation starter as it is a functional speaker system.

The setup measures 1,500 mm x 460 mm x 500 mm (roughly 59 in x 18.1 in x 19.7 in) and weighs a whopping 65 kg (143.3 pounds). Porsche Design said it can be hung on the wall or placed on the provided base.

Porsche Design is the subsidiary of the German automaker that handles licensing related to consumer goods and accessories. You have no doubt seen them collaborate with well-known tech brands including Acer, AOC, Garmin and Huawei, among others.

The Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro – Ltd. 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system is available to pre-order from writing for $12,000. Only 500 examples are being produced in a silver and black color scheme. Look for it to ship on January 1, 2023.

