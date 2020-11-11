In brief: A 1440p display with a 240Hz refresh rate is the perfect companion for a meaty rig packing an RTX 30-series or upcoming Big Navi graphics card. For a monitor that really stands out from the pack, AOC has once again teamed up with Porsche Design to create the Agon PD27, which has a spec sheet as impressive as its looks.

This isn't AOC's first collaboration with Porsche design; it resulted in the AOC PDS241 and PDS271 back in 2017. This time, though, the 27-inch monitor definitely has all the features you'd expect in a high-end 2020 model.

The QHD resolution is complemented by that 240Hz refresh rate, along with 1 ms grey-to-grey and 0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times. There's also FreeSync Premium Pro for a buttery smooth gaming experience, while the VA panel's 550 nits of brightness helped it gain VESA's DisplayHDR 400 certification. You also get 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound, a four-port USB 3.2 hub, two HDMI 2.0, and dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

The Agon PD27 is another monitor to come with an aggressive curve. Its 1000R curvature is the same found on Samsung's Odyssey G9 and G7 monitors, which won the Enthusiast and Gaming categories, respectfully, in our Best Monitors feature.

Porsche's influence is found in the design, particularly the silver-colored stand that resembles a race car's roll cage. There's also a wireless IR keypad shaped like a car's center console (apparently) for changing the monitor's settings. Lovers of all things RGB, meanwhile, will be pleased to hear you can project the Porsche or Agon logos onto your desk and light up the rear of the display.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 will be available to order later this month in the US, UK, and Europe for $799.99, £719.99, and €799, respectively. That's quite a lot when you consider the excellent Samsung Odyssey G7 offers the same 1440p/240Hz VA panel and 1000R curve with the added benefits of a 32-inch size and $729 price, though there's no fancy Porsche-designed stand.