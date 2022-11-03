Something to look forward to: Today is the day that AMD tries to answer Nvidia's RTX 4000 series with its own next-gen graphics cards: the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 line. Team red is livestreaming its "Together We Advance_Gaming" event at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, and you can watch the whole thing right here (top).

AMD is expected to show off two of its new RDNA 3 graphics cards based on the Navi 31 GPU later today: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & the Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB. We recently saw purported leaked images of the flagship.

AMD has confirmed that its new cards will not use the 12VHPWR connector associated with the problem of RTX 4090s melting Nvidia-supplied quad 8-pin to 16-pin power adapters.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is rumored to feature 12,288 stream processors and a 384-bit memory bus, along with a dozen 16 Gbit GDDR6 memory chips running at 20 Gbps for a total of 24 GB of VRAM with 960 GB/s of bandwidth. The TDP is expected to be in the 350-watt range.

As for the Navi 31 GPU found in both cards, it's said to feature a Multi-Chip-Module design with one graphics compute die and six memory dies. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX carries the full-fat GPU, while the RX 7900 XT has a cut-down version with 10,752 stream processors and a 320-bit memory bus. The latter also has ten 16 Gbit GDDR6 memory chips running at 20 Gbps for a total of 20 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 800 GB/s bandwidth.

AMD says RDNA 3 will use TSMC's 5nm node process, support AV1 encoding, and, unlike Nvidia's RTX 4000 series, comes with DisplayPort 2.0. The company says the architecture will offer a 50% performance per watt uplift over RDNA 2 thanks to a new generation of Infinity Cache, a chiplet design inspired by the recent Ryzen CPUs, an optimized graphics pipeline, and rearchitected compute units.

One leaker claims the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB will not be able to compete with the RTX 4090 in terms of both rasterized and ray-traced performance, but AMD is looking to offer gamers much more attractive price points. We'll find out what Dr. Lisa Su has planned in a few hours.