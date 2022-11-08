In brief: Triviaverse is a new interactive trivia experience rolling out today on Netflix. It is described as a quick-hit trivia game divided into three rounds of increasing difficulty. Players will encounter a vast range of questions and categories including pop culture, history, movies, music, sports, TV and science (among others), and you can either play solo or head to head against another trivia buff in a turn-based battle.

You will want to answer as many questions correctly as you can within a single minute to achieve the highest score possible. Answers are registered on a D-pad as highlighted in the official trailer. Bonus points will be doled out for streaks of correct answers. The person with the highest score at the end is declared the winner.

As you sharpen your knowledge base, you will have the opportunity to unlock achievement-based badges such as preschool graduate, lucky guesser, mere mortal, bird brain, super nerd, certified genius and Triviaverse God. It is unclear if the developers implemented any spam protection (for example, to prevent someone from zooming through questions as quickly as possible while spamming a single button and hopping for a decent score).

Netflix has published a list of compatible devices over on its help center. Notably, some popular devices like the Apple TV are not compatible at this time.

Related reading: Stranger Things VR will let you play as supervillain Vecna

Netflix is no stranger to trivia. Earlier this year, the company launched a narrative-based interactive trivia series called Trivia Quest. An earlier interactive trivia game titled Cat Burglar tasks players with answering questions correctly to "help Rowdy the Cat evade Peanut the Security Pup to steal some prized paintings."

Triviaverse is rolling out today in nine languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean and Japanese.

If you are looking for something more up your alley, be sure to check out TechSpot tech trivia. There are not any flashy interactive elements but what you will get is a steady stream of tech-minded trivia. It's fun and you might even learn something new.