In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.

With the RTX 4080 16B—now the only version of that card—landing on November 16, PC hardware retailer Micro Center is currently showing 13 models as "coming soon." Asus, PNY, Zotac, Gigabyte, and MSI cards are all listed with prices ranging from $1,199 up to $1,549.

The four cards priced at Nvidia's MSRP are the PNY XLR8 Verto, Asus TUF, Zotac Trinity, and Gigabyte Eagle. Moving up the price range will get you the overclocked/gaming models, though it should be noted that some are hundreds of dollars more expensive for their small overclocks.

The most expensive RTX 4080 Micro Center lists is the triple-fan Asus' ROG Strix for $1,549. For comparison, the more powerful RTX 4090 has an MSRP of $1,599. Check out all the prices in the screenshot below.

If you think the prices for the RTX 4080 are too high, spare a thought for those in Europe. The most expensive pre-listed model seen in the UK recently was $1,757. In Finland, it was as high as $1,948—though the countries have high tax rates.

As for what happened to the other RTX 4080, the 12GB version, rumors now claim Nvidia has rebranded the card as the RTX 4070 Ti, which is what many expected. A leaker earlier this week said it would release in January. Another tipster specified the date as January 5, supposedly two days after Nvidia officially unveils the card. The specs are expected to remain unchanged, but it'll be surprising if team green doesn't drop the $899 price, especially in light of AMD announcing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT.

h/t: VideoCardz