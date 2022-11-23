In a nutshell: Hulu has brought back its annual Black Friday deal for another at-bat. From now through the end of November 28, interested parties can lock in a subscription to Hulu (with ads) for $1.99 per month for 12 months, which works out to just $23.88 for an entire year. That is a savings of $72 annually over the standard $7.99 monthly rate. The offer is open to new and returning subscribers that have not been Hulu subscribers within the past one month.

Bundle-lovers can add Disney+ (with no ads) to the package for an additional $2.99 per month, or $35.88 for a year. Disney+ normally sells for $7.99 per month. Once the promo expires, plans will auto-renew at their regular rates.

The deals will soon represent even greater value considering Disney will soon be increasing prices for its services. Starting December 8, Disney+ (with no ads) will go up to $10.99 per month to make way for a new ad-supported tier that will fill the $7.99 slot. Hulu with ads recently increased from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, and ESPN+ went from $6.99 to $9.99 monthly.

It is worth mentioning that those who also want ESPN+ on top of Hulu and Disney+ are still better off to go with the Black Friday / individual offers over the standard Disney bundle.

The standard Disney bundle commands $13.99 per month, or $167.88 a year. If you do the Black Friday deal for Hulu and Disney+ then add an annual ESPN+ pass, the total works out to $159.75. Is it worth saving $8 to go through the hassle of setting up everything individually? That is for you to decide.

Consumers have more choices now than ever before regarding entertainment options. It can feel overwhelming at times and if mismanaged, it is easy to end up wasting money by paying for content you don't even watch (just like with a traditional cable bundle). Like with most things in life, a little planning goes a long way.

Image credit: Erik Mclean, Tech Daily