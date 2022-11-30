What just happened? The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been dividing opinions online, as is always the case when beloved video games get turned into movies/cartoons/TV shows. Nintendo's famous Italian plumbers don't arrive on the big screen until April next year, but we've just been handed a second trailer to dissect.

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer that landed last month put most of the spotlight on the Jack Black-voiced Bowser. The new clip gives us more of Mario, whose choice of voice actor—Chris Pratt—has proved divisive. The mustachioed hero doesn't speak very many lines in his controversial accent, so make of it what you will.

The trailer is also the debut of Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her role as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit. There's also Luigi, voiced by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong—redesigned for the first time since making the jump to 3D—who is seen smacking Mario around a bit.

The movie's other voice actors include Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The new trailer has plenty of hat tips toward various Mario games, including Donkey Kong and Smash Bros. There's also the Mario Kart reference at the end as the character drive along Rainbow Road. It can't be denied that it all looks very visually impressive.

they nerfed this man's ass pic.twitter.com/xevn0GPp4B — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) October 4, 2022

There is plenty of controversy over The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Chris Pratt's voice to Mario's ass—or lack thereof. It's not been on the same level as the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which ended up being delayed so the animators could change Sonic's design following the outcry. Ultimately, of course, that ended up being one best-reviewed movies based on a video game, and its sequel did even better.

The two trailers suggest the movie will be closer in quality to Sonic than the live-action Super Mario Bros. from 1993, but we'll see. All will be revealed on April 7, 2023.