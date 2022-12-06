What just happened? Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has confirmed a long-rumored DLC drop and you won't have to wait very long to give it a go. On Tuesday, the Japanese studio along with publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Colosseum. The PVP update will allow players to engage in duels, free-for-alls and team fights in the Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid, per the trailer's description.

Update 1.08 is a freebie and is set to launch on December 7 (that's tomorrow), just ahead of the 2022 Game Awards.

Elden Ring arrived in late February and got off to a hot start, further solidifying FromSoftware as a premiere game studio. As of October, more than 17.5 million copies had been sold worldwide. The PlayStation 5 version of the game has a score of 96 over on Metacritic with the PC version ranked a few points lower at 94. The user score is a bit less favorable at 7.8 for PS5 and 6.9 for PC.

The pending PVP update isn't exactly a surprise at this point. Earlier this year, dataminers found unused assets in the game including the colosseums and surmised they might be activated in future DLC.

The game has earned nominations in several Game Award categories including best role playing game, best audio design, best score and music, best art direction, best narrative, best game direction and the granddaddy of them all, game of the year. It's going against some other heavy hitters including God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, just to name a few.

Some believe FromSoftware's "early" PVP drop could pave the way for a bigger DLC announcement, perhaps during The Game Awards.

Time ranked Elden Ring as its fourth favorite release of 2022 behind The Quarry, Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, in that order.

The annual awards show airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 8 and will again be hosted by Geoff Keighley. It'll be simulcast across most major digital, social and gaming platforms starting at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.