Editor's take: Another year is nearly in the record books, and that's reason enough for Time to share its 10 best video games of 2022. These sorts of lists usually disappoint but it seems the publication might have gotten it mostly right this time around.

Coming in at number 10 is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a co-op brawler from Dotemu featuring side-scrolling action, a pixelated art style and voice work from the original cartoon actors. Shredder's revenge launched digitally on most major platforms, and Limited Run even did a collector's edition that's scheduled to ship in early 2023.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose rank 9th and 8th, respectively. Lego and Star Wars are two of the hottest brands out there, and Resident Evil's newly launched DLC adds even more content to an already great game.

Martial arts game Sifu is Time's seventh favorite game, just behind The Last of Us Part 1. The former arrived in February for PS4, PS5 and Windows (and earlier this month for the Switch), and puts players in control of the child of a martial arts school's master seeking revenge for their father's death. The Last of Us needs no introduction – Part 1 is a remake of the original 2013 game that improves the overall formula for the PS5.

Cat simulator Stray finished in fifth place, but it's more than just performing basic feline activities. The game tasks players with using their skills to survive their environment, solve puzzles and unravel mysteries.

Fourth place finisher Elden Ring got off to a hot start with more than 12 million copies sold in less than a month (and more than 17.5 million as of October). Interactive horror drama The Quarry, the spiritual successor to Until Dawn, nabbed third place following its mid-2022 launch. I'm a bit surprised it finished ahead of some other heavyweights on the list but perhaps it's worthy.

Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok placed second and first, respectively, and neither feels out of place here. Horizon Forbidden West currently has a Metacritic score of 88 and God of War: Ragnarok is ranked even higher at 94.

Here's a quick summary of Time's list:

10. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

9. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

8. Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

7. Sifu

6. The Last of Us Part 1

5. Stray

4. Elden Ring

3. The Quarry

2. Horizon Forbidden West

1. God of War: Ragnarok

Do you think Time got it mostly right? Are there any glaring omissions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.