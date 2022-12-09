Something to look forward to: The Last of Us Part 1 finally has a definitive launch date for PC. Faith Ries, associate communications manager for developer Naughty Dog, said in a recent post on the official PlayStation blog that the highly anticipated game will hit the Epic Games Store and Steam on March 3, 2023.

The game is already listed in each store where you can pre-purchase it for $59.99. Those who do so will receive a couple of in-game items including bonus supplements to increase attributes like max health, crafting speed, weapon sway, listen mode distance and healing speed as well as extra parts to upgrade weapons and craft holsters at your work bench.

The Last of Us Part 1 landed exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022, and currently has a Metacritic score of 88 with a user score of 6.2. A remake of the original from 2013, it delivers enhanced gameplay as well as graphical enhancements, improved character and enemy AI, more accessibility features, better audio options and more.

Speaking of, The Last of Us Part 1 was nominated for the innovation in accessibility award at The Game Awards last night but God of War: Ragnarok ended up taking home the trophy.

Naughty Dog also dropped a new pre-purchase trailer during The Game Awards. The 35-second teaser isn't overly revealing but is certainly worth a look if you plan on picking up the game for PC or want to compare how it looks to the PS5 version.

The Last of Us Part I Game Director Matthew Gallant said developing for the PC allowed them the opportunity to open the game in new ways, adding that they learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC earlier this year.

Ries said Naughty Dog would have more to share about the game's specs and features closer to launch.

Do you plan on picking this one up for PC, and would you like to see Naughty Dog go back and bring earlier games in the series to the PC?