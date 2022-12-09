What just happened? The Game Awards wrapped up a few hours ago, finishing an event that saw the usual slew of trailers and announcements. As expected, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were the big winners on the night, with FromSoftware's title taking the coveted Game of the Year award. What did come as a surprise was the now-arrested stage invader, who managed to say a few bizarre words as the Elden Ring devs accepted their prize.

Elden Ring was always the favorite to win Game of the Year, even with God of War: Ragnarök in the same category. But the night will be remembered for the stage invader who got out of their seat and followed Elden Ring's director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team onto the stage as they went to collect the award. Jump to the end of the video above to see what happened.

The way the person casually walked alongside the devs and then stood behind them on stage ensured security and the award winners assumed he was supposed to be there. As the group started walking away and the outro music began playing, the hijacker jumped on the microphone. "I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my Reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton," they said.

Host Geoff Keighley returned to the stage looking perturbed but never mentioned the incident. He later tweeted, "the individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested."

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

Twitter users have posted Discord chat logs and text messages showing that the invasion was pre-planned. One person said the invader revealed their intentions to them while they were playing Warzone four days ago. They are referred to as "the same kid who was on Info Wars," which, for those don't know, is Alex Jones' conspiracy theory site.

As for the awards themselves, Elden Ring won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role Playing in addition to GOTY. God of War: Ragnarök had been nominated in ten categories and won seven of them, including the best performance award for Christopher Judge as Kratos.

Looking at some of the awards, Final Fantasy 14 won Best Community Support, Bayonetta 3 won Best Action Game, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy Game. Arcane: League of Legends won best adaptation, beating the excellent Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Full list of Game Awards 2022 nominees and winners:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score/Music

Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring

Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls - WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray - WINNER

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray - WINNER

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap - WINNER

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II - WINNER

Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 - WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Best RPG

Elden Ring - WINNER

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus - WINNER

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNER

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 - WINNER

OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 - WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig - WINNER

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT - WINNER

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER

Best Adaptation