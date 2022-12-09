What just happened? Hideo Kojima took the stage during The Game Awards last night to talk briefly about his next project. A four-minute-long teaser trailer for Death Stranding 2 (working title) was shown before Kojima and a translator came out for an exchange with Geoff Keighley. The host jumped right in by asking how DS2 would be different from the original.

Kojima said he could not be specific right now, but pointed to the trailer that just debuted and hinted that there are several clues waiting to be discovered in it.

Keighley pointed out a couple of the game's cast members in attendance before asking how the pandemic impacted Kojima's storytelling and the theme of the game. Kojima said he had the story written before the pandemic but after experiencing it, he rewrote the whole thing from scratch. "I also didn't want to predict any more futures, so I rewrote it," he quipped.

When asked what was next, Kojima said he of course has DS2 in the pipeline and one other title that is completely new that he is working on as well as other visual projects. He hopes to reveal more soon on those fronts.

Death Stranding dropped in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and was Kojima's first game after leaving Konami a few years earlier. The action game stars Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead) as Sam Porter Bridges, a courier that delivers cargo to isolated cities and helps connect them to a communications network. The game was ported to the PC in the summer of 2020 before finding its way to the PlayStation 5 in September 2021.

As for the new teaser, it features Léa Seydoux and a much older looking Sam. The rest is probably best left for your own interpretation.

Kojima didn't share a launch date and considering Reedus said back in May that they'd just started production, Death Stranding 2 - or whatever it ends up being called - could still be a couple of years away.