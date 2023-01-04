Forward-looking: OLED and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of competitors when it comes to mass manufacturing. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will be able to actually exploit its true potential – for the next couple of years at least.

After the Chinese prototype seen at the beginning of 2022, 500Hz monitors are now coming to market as products you can physically buy. And the Dell Alienware AW2524H should actually be the first mass-manufactured 500Hz monitor, beating Asus PG248QP and offering a better color experience overall.

While Asus adopted a TN panel for its 540Hz monitor, Dell will use a "Fast IPS" panel made by AU Optronics, which means the Alienware AW2524H monitor should have better colors and viewing angles by far. The screen size is 24.5", with a FullHD resolution (1920x1080px, 90ppi), while the included native Nvidia G-sync module should offer a tear-free gaming experience in every condition.

Other specs provided by Dell include a remarkable 0.5ms minimum G2G response time, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 cd/m2 brightness, a standard 99% sRGB color gamut, and factory calibration. Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer is also included for a smooth and successful headshot experience. AU Optronics' native refresh rate is 480Hz, which can be turned up to 500Hz in overclocking mode.

Alienware AW2524H connectivity includes a DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports – which should actually be old HDMI 2.0 ports marketed under a different name. The faster refresh rate will need a DP 1.4 connection + cable combo, anyway. Alienware also provides four 5Gbps USB-A ports and an audio output, while there is a full range of tilt, height, swivel and rotate adjustments.

Other specs of the Alienware AW2524H monitor include VESA 100x100 mounting support, customizable RGB backlighting, and a DisplayHDR 400 certification. A USB-C to DisplayPort cable is also provided to help customers easily connect the new monitor to a laptop. Dell is clearing marketing its new monitor to esports gamers and professionals.

While Asus was the first to announce its 540Hz gaming monitor, Dell's model should be the first 500Hz product to actually ship to stores and retailers worldwide. The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP won't be available until the second quarter of 2023, while the Alienware AW2524H model should launch in the first quarter and be available for purchase in China (February 8), and North America (March 21). Shipping dates for the European and UK markets are still unknown. Finally, the all-important info about pricing will be announced at a later date.