What just happened? Asus unveiled a myriad of new products at CES 2023, including four high-end gaming monitors. Each debuts a new feature for the company's ROG lineup, including the highest refresh rate on a gaming display yet, a 240Hz OLED panel, a monitor with DisplayPort 2.1, and one equipped with a Smart KVM switch.

Asus has released OLED gaming monitors in the past, but they were a bit on the larger side for desktop use. The new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM bucks that trend, as it features a 27-inch 2,560 x 1,440 OLED panel with a 240Hz max refresh rate.

The company claims HDR content will look amazing on this monitor, as you might expect from an OLED display. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (up to a 3 percent average picture level) and has 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Asus also equipped the monitor with a custom heatsink and a larger air vent to combat burn-in.

Next up is the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, the world's first 540Hz gaming monitor. This uses the same 24-inch Full HD 'Esports TN' panel as the 500Hz monitor teased last year, but it seems the company managed to squeeze slightly more out of it to improve motion clarity further.

It features an Nvidia G-Sync processor to remove stutters and screen tearing and also includes a built-in Reflex Analyzer that tells you your end-to-end system latency. The monitor comes with an ESS audio codec, which the company claims can enhance virtual surround effects, gunshots, and footsteps. Another neat feature is the foldable stand base that allows you to place your mouse and keyboard closer to the display.

If high-resolution gaming is more your cup of tea, then the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR might be for you. It features a 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160 panel with a 160Hz maximum refresh rate and FreeSync support. The monitor also has a 576-zone FALD backlight with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, netting it a DisplayHDR 1,000 certification.

However, the most impressive part of the PG32UQXR is that it includes a pair of DisplayPort 2.1 connectors (alongside two HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB hub). Asus mentioned that this monitor reaches its maximum resolution and refresh rate without using Display Stream Compression (DSC).

Finally, Asus also revealed a super-ultrawide 49-inch monitor with a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. The ROG Strix XG49WCR features a 165Hz max refresh rate with FreeSync Premium support and also has a 1800R curvature. HDR support is nothing to write home about, with just a measly DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The real selling point for this monitor is the integrated Smart KVM tech. The monitor allows users to connect two PCs to it and display the outputs side-by-side, thanks to PbP support. Then, with your mouse and keyboard connected directly to the monitor, the XG49WCR will automatically switch from one machine to the other when you move your cursor across.

Asus claims the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM will start shipping in Q1 2023, while the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP will come out in Q2. The company didn't announce any pricing and availability details for the other two monitors.