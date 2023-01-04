In brief: LG during its CES 2023 press conference (briefly) showcased the world's first consumer television to offer 4K 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly. Key to the setup is the "Zero Connect" box, which serves as the connectivity hub for the set. LG claims the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission and has multiple ports for plugging in commonly-used HDMI devices.

With no A/V wires to contend with, it can help users realize a cleaner install and afford greater freedom when arranging your space.

It is kind of like the One Connect box from Samsung, minus the one wire. It's not 100 percent cord-free, however, as you still need to run a power cable to the set.

LG said it developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal signal transmission path from the box to the set. It can even detect changes in the environment, like people or pets moving around, and adjust the signal path accordingly. The tech received CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories, LG added.

The Verge stopped by LG's suite at CES for a close-up with the OLED M series. According to the pub, the Zero Connect box can be positioned up to 30 feet away from the television (line of sight). All processing happens inside the box; the set is just a panel with some speakers attached, they added.

The box features three HDMI ports, all of which are 4K 120Hz capable. There is also a pair of USB inputs, a LAN jack, a coaxial input and a couple of options for audio. An LG rep told the publication they have not yet measured gaming latency.

LG expects to ship its 97-inch OLED M in the second half of 2023. No word yet on pricing, but I can assure you it will not be cheap. For gamers with this on their radar, I would consider waiting to see what real-world gaming latency looks like before splurging on such a big ticket item.