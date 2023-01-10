In brief: Amazon's Buy with Prime service will soon be available from more US-based retailers. The Prime membership benefit, which launched on an invite-only basis last April, allows participating retailers to leverage Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores. Prime members shopping on a participating store's site will enjoy the same benefits they are used to from Amazon including a seamless checkout experience, fast and free shipping, and an easy returns process.

Amazon said Buy with Prime allows merchants to build relationships and establish brand loyalty with customers while leveraging conversion-driving benefits. According to Amazon's internal data, Buy with Prime has increased shopper conversion by 25 percent on average.

Naturally, some merchants will fall above or below the average. Trophy Skin has seen conversions increase by more than 30 percent and Wyze has experienced a 25 percent higher conversion rate with Buy with Prime. Others, like HydraLyte, have realized more modest gains of around 14 percent.

Amazon said that by January 31, all eligible US-based merchants will be able to sign up for the service and add a Buy with Prime button and functionality to their sites. They will also be able to display customer reviews from Amazon on their online stores, which can heighten shopper trust and decision making as well as further boost conversion.

The feature was designed to work with most major ecommerce platforms including BigCommerce, which announced support for the feature earlier today. The service provider said merchants can easily enable Buy with Prime on their storefronts with no coding required.

Amazon helped popularize the concept of free shipping but it is no longer the only player in the game. Walmart now offers a subscription service that affords free delivery from your local store, and Target purchased delivery service startup Shipt in 2017 for $500 million to get its foot in the door. Best Buy recently announced free shipping on all orders for My Best Buy members.

