Something to look forward to: Amazon managed to revolutionize e-commerce with fast and affordable shipping, but it isn't resting on its laurels. The Seattle-based online retailer recently announced plans to further expand the reach of its same-day and next-day delivery services to tens of millions of additional customers in the US by the end of the year.

Once the calendar rolls over to 2026, Amazon's speedy delivery options will be available in more than 4,000 smaller cities and towns across the country. The company said the expansion goes beyond speed, and is more about transforming daily life for those living in rural communities that typically live further away from brick-and-mortar retailers and face longer wait times when ordering goods online.

That said, speed really is the key here – especially when it comes to ordering everyday essentials like paper towels or dog food. These are the types of goods you often don't realize you need more of until you run out, and having to wait two days or longer for delivery isn't exactly convenient.

Amazon is confident the investment – totaling more than $4 billion by the end of the year to triple the size of its delivery network – will pay off, and they have the data to prove it. In the more than 1,000 small communities where Amazon has already started offering faster delivery, customers are said to be purchasing essentials at a "meaningfully higher" rate. Among the top 50 repurchased items for same-day delivery in these regions, more than 90 percent are everyday essentials.

In addition to expanding the reach of the delivery network, Amazon is also working to convert existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs that can serve multiple functions. They're also using AI to predict which items will be most popular among locals, and prioritizing inventory as to not run out.

Prime subscribers in select communities have access to unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $25. According to the product page, same-day orders are delivered as fast as five hours. Prime subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $139 annually, and include a host of additional perks. Young adults and those on select government assistance may qualify for a reduced rate.