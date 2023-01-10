Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions.

Since 2014, Roku has collaborated with numerous TV manufacturers to implement a Roku streaming box into televisions, making for a convenient all-in-one package. Due to these partnerships, Roku saw its software installed on approximately one-third of all televisions sold in the U.S.

Early last year, multiple sources reported that Roku was "seriously considering" releasing its own set of TVs. One of Roku's most significant competitors in the streaming box market is the giant online marketplace Amazon. In 2021, after seven years of standalone Fire TV boxes and similar collaborations with manufacturers, Amazon eventually released a line of TVs known as "Fire TV Omni." This launch prompted Roku to begin work on its own television sets.

At CES 2023, Roku confirmed two different lines of TVs: a lower-end "Roku Select" and a "Roku Plus" series. The televisions will be available in various screen sizes ranging from 24 to 75 inches. Select TVs will include Roku's standard Voice Remote, whereas Plus TVs will come with the Voice Remote Pro. The latter has extra features, such as hands-free voice searching and a rechargeable battery.

Prices on the upcoming sets are competitive, with the cheapest model (presumably the 24" HD Select TV) starting at $119. The most expensive model, a 75" 4K Plus TV, is priced at only $999. Unfortunately, Roku did not provide details on specifications for any models, such as 120 Hz or HDR support, local dimming, etc. Both lines will natively support Roku's line of wireless speakers and subwoofers.

"We believe that a TV made and designed by Roku just makes sense," said Roku's VP of retail strategy, Chris Larson. "It's a TV made by people who love TV."

Roku CEO Anthony Wood explained that the company designed these televisions to be "streaming first." Roku likely wants these its TVs to be easy to set up and use for consumers rather than filled to the brim with features that many users won't need.

Roku plans to release these new TVs sometime in spring 2023. The company has not yet confirmed retailers or prices for all models. However, it shouldn't be long before more information is available. More competition in the industry is always a good thing for buyers. With Roku's reputation as a trusted manufacturer in the electronics world, these TVs stand a chance to be big sellers in the coming months.