Why it matters: We all know that Elden Ring is one of the greatest and best-reviewed games in years, which is why FromSoftware's title often dominates proceedings at award shows. But that might not be the case at the upcoming DICE awards where God of War Ragnarök leads the pack with 12 nominations, almost double the seven categories Elden Ring is competing in.

The 26th annual DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards takes place at Resorts World in Las Vegas on February 23. The nominees, chosen by the industry experts and developers who make up the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, are led by God of War Ragnarök, which is up for 12 awards, followed by Horizon Forbidden West (eight) and Elden Ring (seven).

Fighting with those three titles in the Game of the Year category is post-apocalyptic cat-based adventure Stray and the incredibly popular roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors. The 2018 God of War reboot took top honors at the DICE awards in 2019, and it wouldn't be a surprise if its sequel walked away with the GOTY award in 2023.

Vampire Survivors is one of several games nominated in four categories; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Tunic, and Immortality also have four nominations.

A glance at the nominees shows a tough 'Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year' category. Dwarf Fortress might be the favorite, though this writer thinks the excellent Marvel's Midnight Suns—PC Gamer's GOTY runner-up—should win. It's good to see the thoroughly enjoyable Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters also nominated.

At last month's Game Awards, Elden Ring won four awards, including Game of the Year, while God of War won seven.

This year's DICE awards will be co-hosted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and Stella Chung from IGN; the publication is the official media partner of the event and will be livestreaming the entire show.

Complete list of nominees and categories

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok - Atreus

God of War Ragnarok - Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Tenatcular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Game of the Year