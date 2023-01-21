Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There's currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 -- this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.

This is an incredible savings of hundreds of dollars, and it's a great opportunity to get everything you need to be productive at an affordable price. The deal is available for Windows and macOS.

Office is an essential tool for anyone who needs to create, edit, and share documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The latest version of the suite incorporates several additions like improved layout, design options and new templates making it easier to create professional-looking documents. Also improved data analysis and visualization tools to build charts and graphs from data in your documents.

But possibly the most powerful new feature in Microsoft Office Professional is the ability to collaborate in real-time with others. With co-authoring, multiple people can work on a document, spreadsheet, or presentation at the same time, making it easy to collaborate with colleagues, classmates, or friends. You can see the changes that others are making as they happen, and you can make your own changes, all in real-time.

The current deal gets you Office Professional 2021 at over 90% off the regular price for a standalone license. We've been following this deal for the past year and it was an excellent discount when the bundle was offered at $59.99, but for $29.99 it's a no-brainer.

The lifetime license is a one-time purchase that includes access to all of the latest versions of the Microsoft Office suite for use in one PC or Mac for use at home or work. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.

Upon purchase, your Office software license key is made available instantly for you to download and install. This deal is possible thanks to the participation from an official Microsoft Certified Partner, check it out for Windows and macOS.