Something to look forward to: Turn 10 Studios has shared new details about the highly anticipated next entry in the Forza Motorsport series. Chris Esaki, creative director at Turn 10 Studios, said the game is being built from the ground up to be the most technically advanced racing game ever made. At launch, there will be more than 500 cars to race, customize and collect – the most modern race cars Forza has ever featured on its roster.

Vehicle art director Gabe Garcia said the advancements in their physics models are greater than Forza 5, 6 and 7 combined. Everything is rendered in 4K at 60 frames per second with real-time ray tracing.

Turn 10 is also going the extra mile in terms of visual appeal. Paints were sourced using a spectrophotometer to capture multiple data points of light behavior across a variety of surfaces. What's more, damage is now contextually aware and unique to each car. The game even simulates paint thickness, chipping and directionality, and dirt accumulation is also more realistic.

Racing is as much an auditory experience as it is visual, and Turn 10 is not skimping here either. Project audio director Chase Combs said this is the first Forza game to be mixed natively for immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic.

Mods now change how your car sounds. Slap on a new exhaust or add a supercharger and you will immediately notice the difference. Turn 10 has even implement smaller changes like a regional track announcer system as well as improved tire and audio suspension.

The game will launch with 20 race environments, five of which are new to the series. Lots of detail has gone into track design to make them look and feel as realistic as possible. For the first time, the series will have fully dynamic time of day with weather as well as dynamic track temperatures, wet driving surfaces and rubbering in.

Forza Motorsport is due out in 2023 for PC, Xbox Series and Game Pass.