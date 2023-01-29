Rumor mill: When it comes to performance, size, and price, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it appears that an even more monstrous product is coming to the Ada Lovelace line. Alleged images of what is probably a Titan RTX Ada, though it could be an RTX 4090 Ti, have leaked, showing its massive quad-slot design and four display connectors on the I/O that are aligned vertically rather than the usual horizontal setup.

Assuming they're the real deal, the photos from Hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU confirm that the most powerful Lovelace card will use an Nvidia design quite different from what we've seen before. They suggest that the PCB is vertical, meaning it will be parallel to the motherboard when the card is inserted.

We can also see an exhaust grill so large that it covers two PCI slots, which could have led to Nvidia stacking the three DisplayPorts and one HDMI port vertically instead of horizontally.

There has been debate over whether this new card will be an RTX 4090 Ti or a Titan RTX Ada. Given the gold theme, it seems we're looking at the latter. There are more hints on the I/O bracket's sticker; the PG137 PCB board number was revealed by kopite7kimi in July last year in a leak about a flagship Lovelace card with 48GB of GDDR6X, 18,176 CUDA cores, and a TDP of 800W, earning it the appropriate nickname of 'the beast.' For reference, the RTX 4090's board number is PG139, and it has 16,384 CUDA cores.

"the beast"

PG137-SKU0

AD102-450-A1

18176FP32

48G 24Gbps GDDR6X

total board power ~800W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022

Elsewhere, the Titan is said to be the first to feature a triple-fan reference cooler from Nvidia and will draw its 800W TBP via dual 16-pin connectors, which sounds concerning given how much some people have struggled with the RTX 4090 adaptors.

Other than the gold theme, it's the rumored 48GB of 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory that suggests this card is a Titan RTX Ada, as the brand has long been aimed chiefly at creators and the scientific community; the RTX 6000 Ada also has 48GB of memory, albeit slower 20 Gbps GDDR6. More evidence points to Micron's announcement last year that it was producing 24 Gbps modules, which have never been used in an Nvidia card.

There were rumors (emphasis on that word) back in October that Nvidia had canceled the Titan RTX Ada because it was tripping breakers, melting PSUs, and occasionally dissolving entirely. It could be that the company has now solved these issues, and the card is on its way to becoming a purchasable, and no doubt very expensive, product.